GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A vehicle is trapped underneath a semi truck after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County, according to police.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reports northbound I-75 is closed after Vienna Road (M-57) due to a crash.

Michigan State Police officials said a vehicle is trapped under a semi truck in the aftermath of that crash.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of the freeway. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.