Detroit extends deadline for contractors to plow streets

Contractors have to plow nearly 1,900 miles of residential streets in Detroit -- and they've been given an extension on their snow plowing deadline due to the way the storms played out.

DETROIT – The city of Detroit has extended the deadline for contracted crews to remove snow from the streets, due to the way the Wednesday-Thursday snowstorm played out.

Contractors now have until the morning of Monday, Feb. 7, to clear snow from the nearly 1,900 miles of residential streets in the city of Detroit. Because the first half of the snow storm lasted so long Wednesday, and then even more snow piled up on Thursday, crews requested more time to plow than originally allotted.

The city granted the crews an extra 24 hours to complete the cleanup, which should be finished by Monday.

The first round of street clearing efforts began at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and will continue until 6 p.m. Friday. Crews are expected to head out for a second round of snow plowing on Saturday morning.

Because it is difficult to monitor every single residential street in Detroit, contractors are asking the public to let them know what streets have not been addressed once the deadline passes.

“We really want the public to be our eyes and ears,” said Ron Brundidge, director of Detroit’s Department of Public Works. “We’re gonna send inspectors out when we become aware of possible scenarios when streets (aren’t) plowed, but we really want the public to be our eyes and ears. If you feel that your street wasn’t plowed, we want you to let us know.”

If your street has not been plowed by Monday morning, you can contact the street maintenance division of the Detroit Public Works department by calling 313-224-0033.

If your street isn’t cleared by Monday morning, Local 4′s consumer investigator Help Me Hank also wants to hear from you. You can reach out by calling the tip line at 313-634-WDIV, or by emailing helpmehank@wdiv.com.

