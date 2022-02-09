Stellantis: Windsor Assembly Plant shifts cut short due to parts shortages from Ambassador Bridge closure

WINDSOR, Ontario – Automaker Stellantis has confirmed that the Windsor Assembly Plant had to cut short its two shifts on Tuesday (Feb. 8) due to parts shortages caused by the Ambassador Bridge closure.
Protesters have been using trucks to blockade border crossings in response to a rule that requires truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated.
It said production resumed Wednesday morning. The first shift at the Brampton Assembly Plant was shortened on Wednesday. The second shift is expected to report as scheduled, according to Stellantis.
“We continue to work closely with our carriers to get parts into the plants to mitigate further disruptions,” Stellantis said in a statement.
Read: Trudeau defends COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
You can read the full statement from Stellantis below:
“Stellantis confirms that the Windsor Assembly Plant had to cut short its two shifts on Tuesday due to parts shortages resulting from the Ambassador Bridge closure, however production resumed Wednesday morning. Additionally, the first shift at the Brampton Assembly Plant was shortened on Wednesday. The second shift is expected to report as scheduled. We continue to work closely with our carriers to get parts into the plants to mitigate further disruptions.”