Stellantis: Windsor Assembly Plant shifts cut short due to parts shortages from Ambassador Bridge closure

FILE - The Stellantis sign outside is shown on Jan. 19, 2021 at the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carmaker Stellantis moves to consolidate its position in fast-growing China looked off to a rocky start after one of its JV partners said it hadnt been consulted before an announcement of plans to take a controlling stake. Stellantis plans to lay out its strategy March 1, but has offered some hints in announcements this week. They include plans to increase the stake in Chinese partner GAC Stellantis from 50% to 75% under new rules allowing more foreign investment, and an announcement Friday that the other JV, with Dongfeng, had doubled sales in 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

WINDSOR, Ontario – Automaker Stellantis has confirmed that the Windsor Assembly Plant had to cut short its two shifts on Tuesday (Feb. 8) due to parts shortages caused by the Ambassador Bridge closure.

Protesters have been using trucks to blockade border crossings in response to a rule that requires truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated.

It said production resumed Wednesday morning. The first shift at the Brampton Assembly Plant was shortened on Wednesday. The second shift is expected to report as scheduled, according to Stellantis.

Ad

“We continue to work closely with our carriers to get parts into the plants to mitigate further disruptions,” Stellantis said in a statement.

Read: Trudeau defends COVID restrictions amid truck blockades

You can read the full statement from Stellantis below:

“Stellantis confirms that the Windsor Assembly Plant had to cut short its two shifts on Tuesday due to parts shortages resulting from the Ambassador Bridge closure, however production resumed Wednesday morning. Additionally, the first shift at the Brampton Assembly Plant was shortened on Wednesday. The second shift is expected to report as scheduled. We continue to work closely with our carriers to get parts into the plants to mitigate further disruptions.”