39º

Local News

13 face drug charges after DEA raids house near Mumford High School in Detroit

4 suspects still at large

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Drug Charges, Drugs, Money Laundering Charges, Money Laundering, Arrests, Arrested, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Arizona, Samuel C. Mumford High School, Mumford High School, Mumford, DEA, Griggs Avenue, Cocaine, Meth, Marijuana, Fentanyl, William Grasstee, Michigan, Phoenix Arizona, Phoenix
A search warrant executed by the DEA on Griggs Avenue led to 13 people being charged with drug and money laundering crimes. A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office claims there was a conspiracy to sell 500 grams of cocaine, meth, marijuana, and both real and fake versions of the dangerous drug fentanyl.

DETROIT – Thirteen people are now facing drug charges and money laundering charges after arrests were made in Detroit and Arizona.

The investigation dates back to February 2019 and include allegations against people who were living on the same block as Samuel C. Mumford High School in Detroit.

The DEA executed a search warrant on Griggs Avenue and arrested 13 people. Officials say there was a conspiracy to sell cocaine, meth, marijuana and fentanyl.

“I saw all those automobiles lining up the street this morning,” said resident William Grasstee. “I thought it was a funeral. What I find out now, people down there don’t know how to be good citizens.”

Grasstee has lived on the block since 1965. He said the people in the house that was raided had only recently moved in.

“I would see a lot of strange cars there, and then they’ll stop like this and talk to one another,” Grasstee said. They’ll take their time before they move.”

Out of the 13 people who were arrested, nine have been arraigned.

“I figured drugs were involved,” Grasstee said. “I didn’t know about the money laundering.”

While officials were searching the home in Detroit, similar warrants were executed at other locations in Michigan and in Phoenix, Arizona.

The DEA is still searching for four suspects.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter