Search is on for customer at Lake Orion bar after he unknowingly wins $1.7M

A local bar is excitedly trying to find a favorite customer. They want to let him know that the lottery ticket he purchased and stuck in his pocket without looking at it last Friday (Feb.11) just made him a millionaire. Many of us dream of winning the lottery. Did you ever worry you might win a jackpot but then somehow lose the winning ticket? The folks at a local bar are trying to make sure that doesn't happen for one of their customers.

He’s a guy sitting in a bar where everybody knows his first name only. We’re obscuring his face in the video player above because a guy ought to be able to win $1.7M in the privacy of one of his favorite bars.

All we can say is, ‘Hey Joe, check that ticket you got last week; you’re a winner.’

“On Friday (Feb. 11) night, I was bartending, and one of our regulars that comes in like twice a month was about to leave,” said Jessie Heidisch of Detroit Burger Bar. “He wanted a fast cash ticket, and I was like, ‘I’m feeling really lucky today. Can I pick out the ticket? He was like, ‘yeah, I guess, whichever one you think.’”

Heidisch runs the Detroit Burger Bar in Lake Orion for her dad. They are known for their excellent food, great company, and apparently now, great luck.

“I picked out the numbers for the ticket and kissed it for good luck,” Heidisch said. “He left and just took it with his receipt and just left. Then like five to 10 minutes later, the lottery machine started going crazy, saying someone won $1.7M.”

The winner is a semi-regular.

“I was like, ‘I have to find him because he’s such a good guy, and he is super calm and nice,” Heidisch said. “I’m like, ‘he has to know.’”

The folks in the bar know his name, and that’s he’s a great guy. They’re not trying to out him; they just don’t want you to launder that shirt or toss away that receipt with the lottery ticket stuck to it.

“So, I know for sure he won it, and I haven’t been notified that he cashed it by the lottery,” Heidisch said. “I hope he didn’t lose it or something like that. But it turns out you were the one that was lucky.”

It turns out the man is the one who got the big tip.