Car crashes into side of Clinton Township home

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township family is without a home after a car crashed into the side of their house on Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on 15 Mile Road near Gratiot.

The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating a cause, but doesn’t suspect drunk driving.

The driver was ticketed.

Ada Arnold said it all happened so quickly.

She was in her bed and drinking coffee when the accident happened.

“I saw the bricks tumbling around me and I’m like ‘What’s going on?’” Arnold said. “I had to crawl over my house to get out of my bedroom.”

She’s lived in this house for the last 30 years along with five others, including her brother Dave Tate.

“If the car ended up going into the house straight, the car would have gone right on top of my sister and I would have been devastated,” Tate said.

No one was hurt. The home is insured but the family is worried their home will be condemned because of all the damage done to the foundation.

Arnold said they are working with the American Red Cross to find a safe place to stay in the meantime.