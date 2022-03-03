‘They’re my people, I have to:’ Ferndale restaurant donates 100% of Wednesday sales to Ukrainians

Wednesday (March. 2), a Ferndale restaurant is donating their sales to a Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. There's a line out the door because people are looking for a wait to support those in Ukraine, and this restaurant is donating 100% of sales from today.

FERNDALE, Mich. – Many local businesses are doing what they can to help people in Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

Christine’s Cuisine in Ferndale donated 100% of their sales on Wednesday to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund through the Ukrainian Self Reliance Credit Union.

“They’re my people, I have to. I cannot -- what would I do, give them 20%? Then I’m making a profit,” said Chrystyna Hryhorczyk, owner of the Ferndale restaurant.

Hryhorczyk was born in the U.S. but her parents were from Ukraine. Her love of the country is visible at her restaurant.

“You’ll see borscht on the menu, which is our famous Ukrainian soup, beet soup and then I always have pierogies. I have smoked sausage, I’ll run stuffed cabbage,” said Hryhorczyk.

Ad

Customers said the restaurant was already a popular place for lunch and dinner but Wednesday it was packed.

“It’s usually somewhat crowded but not like this,” said one customer.

Hryhorczyk said, “I had to take my phone’s off the hook. I couldn’t. I mean, we’re talking like 200 orders at one time.”

Some stood in line and waited an hour or more for their food but they know it doesn’t compare to what others are going through in Ukraine.

“It’s worth waiting in line, it’s a very small price,” a customer said.

Even after the restaurant had to close from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to regroup, people still showed up. Some just came to donate money and didn’t want a meal.

“For the community to show its support that means a lot especially if the Ukrainian population and citizens to see that their community stands behind them,” said another customer.

Christine’s Cuisine has information on other ways to help Ukrainians during this difficult time.

Ad

Read: Ukraine invasion leads US lobbyists to ditch Russian clients