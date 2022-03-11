Michigan State Police find gun on driver while working crime scene on I-96

The Michigan State Police found a gun on a driver while working at a crime scene on I-96.

Troopers were working a critical crash on I-96.

Officers had a portion of I-96 closed when the driver of a passenger car attempted to go around the stopped patrol car, nearly hitting it, police said.

Another officer on the scene attempted a traffic stop when the driver refused to stop, authorities said.

Since the suspect was driving into a working crime scene, troopers decided to box the vehicle in.

The driver refused to exit his vehicle, and troopers were forced to break his window to open the door and take him into custody.

MSP came across a handgun in the suspect’s vehicle during the arrest, officials said.

The driver did not have a CPL.

