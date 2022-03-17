Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones sentenced to 2 years probation

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones will spend the next two years on probation as part of a plea deal for a drunk driving arrest. Before Jones was sentenced, prosecutors put on a full-court press asking the judge for jail time in the case. Michigan State Police troopers who Jones fought with urged the judge for jail time as well. Judge Michael Hatty determined that jail time was not necessary.

HOWELL, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones is going to spend the next two years on probation as part of a plea deal after a drunk driving arrest.

Before Jones was sentenced, prosecutors put on a full court press asking the judge for jail time in the case. Michigan State Police troopers who Jones fought with urged the judge for jail time as well.

Judge Michael Hatty determined that jail time was not necessary. Jones pleaded guilty to two felonies and a list of misdemeanors. Hatty believes Jones is on the right track and that additional jail time is not necessary.

The judge said he likes that Jones is spending time with his pastor and told him to keep Jones on the right track.

