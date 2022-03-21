38º

Morning 4: I-96 rebuild project begins, 3 other stories to know today

Here are this morning’s top stories

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

3-year project to rebuild part of I-96, add flex route in Oakland County to begin March 21

3-year project to rebuild part of I-96 begins

Work is scheduled to get underway this week for a three-year project to rebuild a portion of I-96 in Oakland County, which includes adding a “flex route” to ease traffic congestion.

Read more here.

Informant back for testimony in Michigan governor plot trial

An FBI informant who made hours of secret recordings faces cross-examination by defense lawyers Monday after telling jurors that four men wanted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the fall 2020 election.

Read more here.

Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. (Read more here)

The hearing begins at 11 a.m. -- you can watch it live on ClickOnDetroit or stream it on your TV with Local 4+

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive in other parts of Ukraine has floundered. Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition, with Russia continuing to barrage cities.

Read more here.

Weather forecast: Ready for more changes? What to expect this week

Our Marvelous Monday will start off with some sunshine, and then you’ll notice some high cirrus clouds drifting in. By afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with the only shower chance being in Sanilac County…and maybe only the northern half of the county (north of M-46)…keep an eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar if you live up that way to monitor the afternoon rain chances.

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

