Morning 4: Crumbleys due in court; TikTok challenge draws local arrest

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So let’s get to the news.

Live at 10 a.m. -- The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are due in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing after the were bound over on manslaughter charges in February.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing as they face multiple manslaughter charges after their son, Ethan, allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School last November.

Police are warning social media users not to take part in a new TikTok challenge that has been going viral and is putting people in danger.

The “Orbeez” challenge encourages kids to shoot at strangers and at each other with Orbeez water beads from toy air guns, while recording themselves doing it. Police across the U.S. are getting reports of being hit by the beads in random drive-by incidents. And sometimes the toys look like real guns.

A brawl captured on camera inside Greektown Casino is raising questions about the response from police. Why did troopers hang back instead of trying to break up the fight?

Even some bystanders were shocked to see the hands-off approach as the fighting grew more violent. Michigan State Police said there were good reasons for those troopers not to intervene.

Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv early Tuesday, as Russian forces squeezed other areas near the capital and their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated.

Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and black smoke rose from a spot in the north. Intensified artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital, a crucial target.

