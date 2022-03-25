40º

Morning 4: Woman, 73, found shot to death in Southfield apartment; Mackinac bridge closes again

Here are the top stories for the morning of March 25, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Southfield Legacy Place Apartments (WDIV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So let’s get to the news.

Man in custody after woman, 73, found dead in Southfield apartment

Police are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead from several gunshot wounds late Thursday night at an apartment building.

Mackinac Bridge closed again due to falling ice

Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic again on Friday due to dangerous driving conditions and falling ice.

Woman, teen boy killed in St. Clair County crash; Woman, 2 toddlers hospitalized

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized and listed in critical condition after a crash in St. Clair County, according to police.

A 27-year-old Warren woman and a 15-year-old boy from Emmett were killed, police said. A 40-year-old woman, 18-month-old baby and 3-year-old were all transported to a hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Michigan’s first ever marijuana consumption venue coming to Hazel Park

After voting to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan back in 2018, the state has reached a new marijuana milestone.

For the first time ever, a marijuana consumption venue is opening in the state of Michigan -- and it’s right here in Metro Detroit.

