Morning 4: Woman, 73, found shot to death in Southfield apartment; Mackinac bridge closes again

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So let’s get to the news.

Police are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead from several gunshot wounds late Thursday night at an apartment building.

See more here.

Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic again on Friday due to dangerous driving conditions and falling ice.

Read more here.

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized and listed in critical condition after a crash in St. Clair County, according to police.

A 27-year-old Warren woman and a 15-year-old boy from Emmett were killed, police said. A 40-year-old woman, 18-month-old baby and 3-year-old were all transported to a hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Ad

See the story here.

After voting to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan back in 2018, the state has reached a new marijuana milestone.

For the first time ever, a marijuana consumption venue is opening in the state of Michigan -- and it’s right here in Metro Detroit.

See the report here.