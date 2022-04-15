Impact Church at Marathon gas station on Detroit’s east side to offer discounted gas prices

DETROIT – There was a long line of cars wrapped around streets on Detroit’s east side on Friday and they were all waiting for discounted gas.

A Marathon gas station was selling a gallon of gas for $2.79 thanks to Impact Church. That is saving people around $1.15 per gallon. The gas station is located in the area of Alter Road and Mack Avenue.

The need is so great that there was a line of cars hours before the event even started. Members of the church volunteered to provide full service at the pump and ease the cost at the register.

Every person who received the discounted gasoline was grateful for a different reason. The church raised around $6,000 to cover around 5,000 gallons of gasoline. They expect to help around 400 drivers.

Impact Church has been holding Good Service Friday events for around a decade. They often help with gas, hold food giveaways and community cleanups.

Read: More local news coverage