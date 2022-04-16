Morning 4: Parents outraged after Livonia elementary student shares alcohol with kids at school -- and more stories

Elementary school student brings alcohol to class in Livonia, student shared the alcohol with four other classmates

Elementary school student brings alcohol to class in Livonia, later shares drink with four students

Parents were outraged after an elementary school student brought alcohol to class and had other students drink it. Local 4 News is told that the student shared the drink with four other students.

Stolen car chase ends in violent crash in St. Clair Shores

Saralina Smith was in the party store at 13 Mile Road and Harper Avenue for a split second when her car was stolen. When she came out of the store, her white Buick was nowhere in sight.

What’s left of Cold War era missile sites are nestled in quiet areas across Metro Detroit

Across Metro Detroit, there are relics from the Cold War hiding in plain sight. The Nike missile system was designed to protect major cities, like Detroit, from ballistic missiles or air attacks.

Officer’s camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya’s death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle, but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.

