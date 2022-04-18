St. Clair County man shows up to ex-girlfriend’s house to assault, kidnap her, police say

COTTRELLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A St. Clair County man assaulted, interrogated and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend before she and a friend were able to escape and run across the street, officials said.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. April 9 in the 6300 block of Shea Road in Cottrellville Township, according to authorities.

St. Clair County deputies said two women called them to a home on Meldrum Road in Ira Township to report an assault.

One woman said she and her friend had been at the house on Shea Road when her ex-boyfriend, Braun Eric Hart, of Ira Township, showed up. He took their phones, physically assaulted them and held them against their will for hours while interrogating them, according to authorities.

Ad

Officials said Hart forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and drove her back to his house on Meldrum Road. He made her friend follow in another vehicle, police said.

Both women escaped and ran across the street to call police for help, according to authorities.

When police began conducting interviews linked to the case, they learned Hart was in his house across the street threatening to kill himself with a gun, they said. His mother was also inside the home, police said.

Officials set up a perimeter around the house, and Hart surrendered.

Hart was arraigned on charges of home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and a felony firearm violation.

He was given a $500,000 bond, with 10% cash/surety, and was released with a GPS tether, officials said.

Both women were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.