Morning 4: Ex-Lions QB Stafford visits Detroit for community center groundbreaking

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Matthew Stafford back in Detroit for groundbreaking of new community center

When Matthew Stafford left Detroit and the Lions for greener pastures with the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, he promised his work in the city wasn’t done. The ex-Lions quarterback returned to Detroit this week for the groundbreaking of a new community center that he and his wife have invested in.

See the story here.

What happened to the whales of Broderick Tower?

A mural that’s an ad for Rocket Companies is covering up the Whales of Broderick Tower and is visible from Comerica Park.

With the Tigers season officially underway, more people are taking notice -- and they aren’t happy about it.

Learn more here.

Ad

Detroit man set to walk free from prison until officer brought exoneration hearing to halt

Family members who traveled to Southeast Michigan to celebrate the release of a man imprisoned for someone else’s crimes said they were shocked and saddened to find the hearing was delayed.

See the report here.

Detroit man steals EMS rig, takes it on joyride

A man from Detroit on Friday stole an emergency services vehicle rig, and then took it on a joyride. While the man was in the vehicle, he also decided to use the EMS radio.

See more here.