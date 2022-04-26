46º

Police want help finding missing 52-year-old Detroit man last seen leaving his home

Jason Brown was last seen on April 18

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing 52-year-old Jason Brown (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 52-year-old man who has been reported missing after leaving home and not returning.

Officials state in a news release that Jason Brown left in a gray 2010 Subaru Legacy and was going to the grocery store.

Brown was last seen on April 18 at 10 a.m.

He is missing from the 18900 block of Snowden Street in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

His family said he has health issues and suffers from mental illness.

Jason BrownDetails
Age52
Height6′0″
HairBlack
Weight210 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1201.

