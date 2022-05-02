Morning 4: How to break the paycheck to paycheck cycle -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Living paycheck to paycheck? Here’s how to get off the hamster wheel

Between 60% and 70% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. There is a way to break the cycle and step off the hamster wheel, but you have to ask yourself if you are really serious about doing so.

This is going to require hard work, dedication and considerable perseverance. In reality, it is going to require you to change the way you look at your entire life, create new habits and decide to take control of your finances. Personal finance will have to become a focal point from which everything else you think and do flows.

It is no easy feat, but it is necessary to change the trajectory of your financial future.

Are you ready? Learn more about what you can do here.

Police arrest 9 accused of stealing vehicles from Lansing auto plant, prompting chase

Michigan police say they arrested nine people early Monday morning after suspects led police on a chase along I-96 with several vehicles stolen from a Lansing automotive plant.



May 3 Michigan election: 64 counties will hold races -- full list and voter info

The next Election Day in Michigan is May 3, 2022 -- and 64 Michigan counties will be hosting one.

While the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, four House districts are also holding special elections to fill vacant seats. The House Districts are:

15th in Wayne County

36th in Macomb County

43rd in Oakland County

74th in Kent County



Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy in Kent County

Police are searching for a 1-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning in Kent County.

