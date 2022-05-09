50-year-old attacked, robbed by 3 men outside Coney Island in Detroit, police say

Three men linked to an April 23, 2022, carjacking outside a Coney Island restaurant in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 50-year-old was attacked and robbed by three men outside a Coney Island restaurant in Detroit, police said.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. April 23 in the 9200 block of Dexter Avenue on the city’s west side, according to authorities.

Detroit police said the 50-year-old man exchanged words with three people while they were inside the restaurant. As he exited, the three men followed him, assaulted him, and took his car keys and other personal items, officials said.

The three men fled the scene, so the victim left his vehicle in the parking lot while walking home, according to police. One of the suspects, who was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, returned and took the victim’s 2017 Ford Fiesta, authorities said.

Officials said the Fiesta was later recovered.

The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said.

Detroit police are searching for the three men involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.