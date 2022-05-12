Morning 4: How to make your offer on a home stand out in a seller’s market -- and more news

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Hopeful homebuyers: How to make your offer stand out

The residential real estate market in Metro Detroit and across the U.S. is more competitive than it’s been in years. Homes are being listed and sold within hours, and sellers are getting offers way above their asking price.

So, how can you make your offer stand out above the rest?

Man arrested after police find him in van with 14-year-old Oakland County girl who ran away from home

A man is facing charges after police found him in a van with a 14-year-old girl who talked to him on Snapchat and ran away from her home in Oakland County to meet him for the first time.

Michigan GOP front-runner James Craig admits campaign dealing with forged signatures

Several campaigns that used the same paid signature gatherers for petitions to become candidates in Michigan’s primary gubernatorial election appear to have the same petition problems, starting with forged signatures.

NFL schedule release 2022: Tracking live Detroit Lions rumors, updates

The Detroit Lions will unveil their official 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday night during the NFL’s schedule release event.

