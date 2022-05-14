Morning 4: Michigan State Police plan massive search for missing Eastpointe teenager -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit Zoo calls off search for missing 5-month-old wallaby

Officials are calling off the search for a 5-month-old wallaby that went missing from the Detroit Zoo just days after the zoo announced its arrival.

‘I’ll get my revenge one way or the other’: Michigan inmate threatens judge who sentenced him

A Michigan inmate who missed out on parole because he didn’t complete a required sex offender program sent a letter to his sentencing judge, using expletives in place of her name and vowing to get revenge, authorities said.

Michigan police make 193 stops, 13 arrests in ‘Move Over’ law enforcement in Metro Detroit

Michigan State Police, along with a few local police departments, conducted an enforcement zone with a focus on the state’s “Move Over Law” this week on multiple freeways in Metro Detroit.

Detroit police plan massive search of landfill to find remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster

Detroit police are planning a massive search of a Lenox Township landfill to find missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster.

