Morning 4: Moth species unseen for century found in baggage at Detroit airport -- and other stories

Moth species unseen for 110 years found in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metro Airport

A species of moth that hasn’t been encountered in 110 years was found inside the baggage of a passenger who flew into Detroit Metro Airport.

Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they initially encountered the moths during the September 2021 inspection of a flight at DTW.

Mother of 2 killed in hit-and-run incident in Detroit, police say

A mother of two was killed in a hit-and-run incident Monday in Detroit.

Auburn Hills diner, owners charged with underreporting sales on taxes, failing to file returns

An Auburn Hills diner and its owners are facing felony charges for underreporting sales on tax returns and failing to file returns, authorities said.

Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

