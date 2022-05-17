58º

Morning 4: Moth species unseen for century found in baggage at Detroit airport -- and other stories

Here are the top stories for the morning of May 17, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

A moth species discovered inside a passenger's baggage at Detroit Metro Airport. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Moth species unseen for 110 years found in passenger’s bag at Detroit Metro Airport

A species of moth that hasn’t been encountered in 110 years was found inside the baggage of a passenger who flew into Detroit Metro Airport.

Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they initially encountered the moths during the September 2021 inspection of a flight at DTW.

Read more here.

Mother of 2 killed in hit-and-run incident in Detroit, police say

A mother of two was killed in a hit-and-run incident Monday in Detroit.

See the story here.

Auburn Hills diner, owners charged with underreporting sales on taxes, failing to file returns

An Auburn Hills diner and its owners are facing felony charges for underreporting sales on tax returns and failing to file returns, authorities said.

Read the report here.

Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

Learn more here.

⚖️ Live stream: Amber Heard back in court to testify in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

Weather: Nice Tuesday with rain chances the rest of the week

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

