11-year-old Ypsilanti girl missing after leaving her home late Friday night

Kylie Christine Wilson was last seen on May 20

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Kylie Christine Wilson (Ypsilanti Police Department)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police are seeking information about an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Ypsilanti.

Kylie Christine Wilson was noticed missing from her home around 11 p.m. on May 20.

Officials say that Wilson left the house as her mother was asleep.

The preteen was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jean shorts, black sandals and a mickey mouse black purse. Officials say that Wilson has dolls in her purse, and she also has a pink Samsung tablet.

Police say that Wilson also has a profound front tooth gap.

An endangered missing advisory for the 11-year-old states she suffers from high-function autism and does not have her medication.

Kylie Christine WilsonDetails
Age11
Height5′0″ to 5′2″
HairBrown
Weight100 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-483-9510

