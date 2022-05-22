Morning 4: Boat season has arrived for Michiganders, here’s why you shouldn’t fill up your boat at a roadside gas station-- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Warning: Why you shouldn’t fill up your boat with gas from a roadside gas station

The Coast Guard has issued a warning that filling up your boat with gas from a roadside gas station could put you in danger out on the water.

Read more here.

Officials say tornado that touched down in Gaylord was EF-3 with max winds of 150 mph

At least two people were killed and 44 others were hurt during the storm, according to officials.

See the story here.

New Downtown Detroit fine dining spot has strict dress code, $175 per person course menu

The new restaurant, Cash Only Supper Club, opened its doors below Prime & Proper in Capitol Park this weekend, and it’s swanky, to say the least.

Ad

Learn more here.

Pine Knob Music Theatre celebrates name change, 50th anniversary

This season Pine Knob is marking 50 years of summertime fun. If you are headed to a show this year you might notice some things are different.

Read more here.