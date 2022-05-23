When to expect warmer temperatures, spring rain to return to Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It’s been a cool day across Metro Detroit, but warmer temperatures and more rain are set to return.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies becoming mainly clear for the rest of this Monday (May 23). It will be a chilly night as temperatures drop into the lower 40s. Areas north of M-59 may even dip into the upper 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out in our north zone.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a quiet day and a touch warmer, with highs near 70. The warming trend continues from there as we’ll be in the lower to middle 70s for the remainder of the week. We even get back to the 80s for the early part of next week.

Midweek forecast

The trade-off with the warmer temperatures is an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms; Wednesday through Friday, we are expecting showers, maybe even a few thunderstorms. The best chance for storms is later Wednesday, with a solid chance for rain through the day Thursday. The rain chance on Friday is best in the morning.

Holiday weekend forecast

As long-range models differ, heading into the holiday weekend, there is a question mark. We’re keeping the chance for rain in the forecast Saturday, but that very well could change. With the uncertainty in Saturday’s forecast, there’s a level of uncertainty in Sunday and Monday’s forecast as well. However, models are trending towards more dry time Sunday and Monday. Models are also trending to warmer temperatures this weekend as we get to the 80s Sunday and Monday.

