Ypsilanti man hasn’t been heard from since phone call with daughter on her birthday 10 years ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. – An Ypsilanti man hasn’t been heard from since he talked to his daughter over the phone on her birthday 10 years ago.

Kigoma Heshima Govan, 37, shared that phone call with his daughter on May 26, 2012. Officials said he’s been missing since that day.

Govan’s car was found parked in Ypsilanti, and it was packed full, as if someone was moving, according to authorities.

Govan was about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed 170-180 pounds. He had brown hair, with some gray in it, a mustache, and brown eyes.

Govan would now be 47 years old, and his case still hasn’t been solved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.