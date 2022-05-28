Morning 4: Michigan man arrested after mechanics found ‘gooey substance’ in couple’s fuel tank

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan man arrested for pouring syrup in couple’s fuel tank, causing car to break down

A Michigan man was arrested after he poured syrup in a couple’s fuel tank and caused their car to break down because they had gotten into an altercation, police said.

The incident happened on April 3 at a business on Werth Road in Alpena, according to Michigan State Police.

Read the story here.

Michigan children up to 5 years old can win $15K in prepaid tuition: Here’s how

Michigan is launching a $1.5 million college giveaway for students under the age of five.

Family and friends at least 18 years old can enter on behalf of any child ages 0-5. Tuition rates will also be locked in today’s prices.

Ad

Learn more here.

Giant whipped cream cans in Dearborn: The history and where they are now

We received a question from a reader as part of our 4YI form, where you can submit questions or quandaries about Detroit or Michigan and we try our best to answer them.

The reader wrote: “what happened to the big cans whipped cream cans on Telegraph Road just south of Michigan Avenue?” and I found myself wondering the same thing.

Read about the whipped cream cans here.

Ad

Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Students trapped inside a Texas classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 as officers waited more than an hour to confront the shooter.

Learn more here.