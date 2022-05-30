Morning 4: Strawberries sold at Kroger, Walmart, Aldi, more linked to hepatitis A outbreak

How good do these strawberries look?

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries sold at Kroger, Walmart, other grocery stores

A recent outbreak of hepatitis A cases have been linked to strawberries sold at Kroger, Aldi, Walmart, Trader Joe’s and other grocery stores nationwide.

4th shooting at Ecorse apartment complex in last week results in death of 27-year-old man

There was yet another shooting this week at Renaissance Estates of Ecorse, this time leaving a 27-year-old man dead.

Ladonte Brooks-Rivers was a young father who was killed Saturday night. According to his family, he was shot 10 times.

What Memorial Day weekend is really about

Memorial Day weekend is the “unofficial” start of the season, and many families will gather for picnics and barbecues. All of those flowers that got bought up at Eastern Market’s Flower Day get planted. Boats go in the water. Pools open up. It’s sum-sum-summer time!

I love summer fun as much as the next guy. But that’s not what Memorial Day is supposed to be about.

WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.

