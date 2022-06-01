Rochester man meets child at motel, exchanges nude pictures over Snapchat, police say

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester man is accused of meeting a child at a motel in the Traverse City area and exchanging nude pictures over Snapchat, police said.

The guardian of a child in the Lansing area called Michigan State Police in August 2021 after finding nude photos on the child’s cellphone, according to authorities.

Troopers said the child appeared to be communicating with Paul Anthony Pavliscak, 21, of Rochester, via Snapchat.

They had also met at a motel in the Traverse City area, officials said. The date of that meeting is unclear.

State police conducted interviews, executed search warrants, and seized Pavliscak’s cellphone during the investigation, they said.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant on April 28. Pavliscak is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arrested May 5, taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, and arraigned at 86th District Court. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

The next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 15.