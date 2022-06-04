Morning 4: 3 Metro Detroit students facing terrorism charges after threats made, gun case found outside of middle school -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
3 students facing charges after threats made, gun case found outside Macomb County middle school
Three students are facing threat of terrorism charges after statements were heard about a school shooting and a gun case was found outside a Macomb County middle school, police said.
Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America
A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition.
Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut.
Detroit police: Item found amid landfill search for Zion Foster shows promise
Authorities announced Friday that the search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster at a landfill in Lenox Township has led to the discovery of a piece of mail that indicates police are looking in the right area.
Controversial bridge in Michigan’s UP opens to visitors
One of Michigan’s most popular tourist attractions just got a new addition -- despite some controversy surrounding its construction.
In a Facebook post, Tahquamenon Falls State Park announced that a newly constructed bridge opened this past weekend, designed to help visitors gain increased access to an island at the Lower Falls.