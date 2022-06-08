Detroit police searching for missing 22-year-old man

DETROIT – Officials say that Kenny Wakefield Jr. from Detroit was last seen on June 3 around 3:30 p.m.
Wakefield left his residence located within the 2800 block of Ewald Circle.
According to police, it is unknown what the 22-year-old was last seen wearing.
Wakefield’s father told Detroit police that his son has mental illness.
|Kenny Wakefield Jr.
|Details
|Age
|22
|Height
|5′6″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|189 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with any information about Wakefield’s whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1001.