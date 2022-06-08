Detroit police searching for missing 22-year-old man

DETROIT – Officials say that Kenny Wakefield Jr. from Detroit was last seen on June 3 around 3:30 p.m.

Wakefield left his residence located within the 2800 block of Ewald Circle.

According to police, it is unknown what the 22-year-old was last seen wearing.

Wakefield’s father told Detroit police that his son has mental illness.

Kenny Wakefield Jr. Details Age 22 Height 5′6″ Hair Black Weight 189 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with any information about Wakefield’s whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1001.

