Detroit police searching for missing 22-year-old man

Kenny Wakefield Jr. was last seen on June 3

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Kenny Wakefield (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Officials say that Kenny Wakefield Jr. from Detroit was last seen on June 3 around 3:30 p.m.

Wakefield left his residence located within the 2800 block of Ewald Circle.

According to police, it is unknown what the 22-year-old was last seen wearing.

Wakefield’s father told Detroit police that his son has mental illness.

Kenny Wakefield Jr.Details
Age22
Height5′6″
HairBlack
Weight189 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with any information about Wakefield’s whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1001.

