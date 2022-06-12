Morning 4: Digital license plates are now for sale in Michigan -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Digital license plates are now for sale in Michigan: Here’s what they can do and how much they cost

Even your license plate can be digital now. Michigan is the third state to allow the road use of digital license plates.

This has been in the works since 2019, when the Michigan legislature passed a bill (Public Act 656 of 2018) enabling digital license plate technology in the state of Michigan.

Read the story here.

Man’s hand blown off when bomb explodes at Warren home, police say

A man’s hand was blown off Saturday when an explosive device he was handling exploded at his Warren home, police said.

According to authorities, a Warren man was handling a bomb Saturday at his home in the 20700 block of Gentner Street, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. The bomb reportedly went off, taking off the man’s hand and starting a fire in the home and garage.

Read more here.

What the Chesterfield Township board is doing to stop stray shopping carts from piling up at bus stops

A drive down Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township means a lot of traffic. Still, lately, it is an unusual eyesore because the smart bus runs on that corridor where there are many shopping centers, and shopping carts find their way into large and unsightly piles.

The township is saying enough is enough.

Learn more here.

RV parking for Michigan football games at Pioneer High School against city fire code, officials say

LAZ Parking and Ann Arbor Public Schools announced Thursday that Pioneer High School will no longer allow RV parking for University of Michigan tailgates.

Pioneer High School has been a primary spot for tailgating for major sporting events. The high school is right across the street from the Big House on the southwest corner of West Stadium and South Main streets.

Read more about the new parking mandate here.