Domestic dispute leads to several shot in Roseville

Victor Williams, Reporter

Police say it was the result of a domestic dispute.

A hot and sunny day ended with a shooting on Kelly Street in Roseville with multiple victims. Police say it was the result of a domestic dispute.

Evidence markers shows dozens of shells on the ground police search for more clues. We’re told the incident started around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Roseville police made it to a chaotic scene, where they found the several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Several officers started rendering aid as soon as possible.

According to police, it all allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Several guns were taken from the scene, including one from a Chevy Malibu. Everyone involved is now in custody. Although there are multiple victims, there’s no danger to the public.

Several guns were also taken from the scene as well.

