Morning 4: Shooting at Detroit hospital connected to freeway shooting moments earlier -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Shooting at Detroit hospital connected to I-94 shooting on city’s east side

More than a dozen shots were fired into a crowd on Monday outside Ascension St. John Hospital on Moross Road, officials say.

Police say the shooting that occurred at the hospital Monday afternoon is connected to another shooting that happened on I-94 shortly before.

See the report here.

Warren man hurt in home bomb explosion was on federal watch list, police say

A man who was injured when a bomb exploded in his Warren home Saturday was reportedly on a federal watch list.

On Saturday, June 11, a 38-year-old man was handling a bomb when it exploded in his home on Gentner Street, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, police said. The man lost a hand in the explosion and was severely injured with burns covering more than half of his body.

Ad

Read more here.

2 toddlers found unresponsive in Michigan pond after going missing

Two young children were found unresponsive in a Michigan pond after being reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police from the Gaylord Post were called to a report of two missing toddlers in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Hayes Township. The children had been missing for approximately 40 minutes.

See the story here.

Authorities: Somerset Collection fire started at The Capital Grille

Authorities have confirmed that there was a fire at Somerset Collection on the mall’s north side Monday evening.

Somerset Collection made a statement saying that the fire started at The Capital Grille.

Ad

Learn more here.