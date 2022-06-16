Morning 4: A look inside the epic salt mines below the streets of Detroit -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

The secret city beneath our feet: Inside Detroit’s epic salt mines

If the residents of Detroit ever tried to dig a hole to China like I did when I was a kid, you probably wouldn’t have made it to China, but you might have eventually reached the secret salty city below the streets of Detroit.

ClickOnDetroit readers frequently submit questions about the salt mines through our 4YI form, so we decided to take a deep dive into the epic salt mines below our feet.

3 arrested after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

A nice getaway on a hot day is to the beach, but that was interrupted by gunshots Wednesday night at Stony Creek Metropark.

Officials say that three people are in custody after shots were fired amid a believed altercation.

Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it.

Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession.

A worse-than-expected inflation report for May — consumer prices rocketed up 8.6% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 1981 — helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point Wednesday.

Unintended safety hazard along Gratiot Avenue in Roseville: Here’s what we know

An unintended safety hazard along Gratiot Avenue in Roseville has caused a lot of concern for members who live in that area.

Many say the work was long overdue. However, construction at Gratiot Avenue and Utica Road in Roseville has created an unintended safety hazard.

