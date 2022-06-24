Live stream: Galloway in court for hearing on lie detector in Stislicki murder case

The man charged with the murder of Danielle Stislicki is due in court on Friday as both sides battle over a key piece of evidence.

The point of contention is over a polygraph test that was administered to Floyd Galloway. The defense argues that it shouldn’t be admissible in trial.

Watch the live court hearing in the video player above at 1:30 p.m.

Previous coverage from Karen Drew: Battle over evidence continues in Danielle Stislicki murder case

Galloway’s trial was scheduled to begin in July, but was postponed until at least late November as the judge anticipates more hearings on evidence.