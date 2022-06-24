73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Live stream: Galloway in court for hearing on lie detector in Stislicki murder case

Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. start

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Floyd Galloway, Danielle Stislicki, Wayne County, Courts, Live Stream

The man charged with the murder of Danielle Stislicki is due in court on Friday as both sides battle over a key piece of evidence.

The point of contention is over a polygraph test that was administered to Floyd Galloway. The defense argues that it shouldn’t be admissible in trial.

Watch the live court hearing in the video player above at 1:30 p.m.

Previous coverage from Karen Drew: Battle over evidence continues in Danielle Stislicki murder case

Galloway’s trial was scheduled to begin in July, but was postponed until at least late November as the judge anticipates more hearings on evidence.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram

Karen Drew is the anchor of Local 4 News First at 4, weekdays at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She is also an award-winning investigative reporter and part of the Local 4 Defenders team.

email