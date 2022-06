The barge carrying the Ford Fireworks is on its way to the spot where they’ll be set off on Monday night.

DETROIT – The barge carrying the Ford Fireworks is being prepared to head to the spot where they’ll be set off on Monday night.

The barge will travel along the Detroit River from Zug Island, in River Rouge, to its designated spot just off the Detroit Riverwalk.

You can watch the journey live in the stream above.

This camera will also be part of Local 4′s “Choose Your View” coverage of the Ford Fireworks. Viewers will be able to watch the show from a variety of different angles.