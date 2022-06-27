Morning 4: Child of pregnant mother killed in Southfield crash in stable condition -- and more news

The scene of a June 26, 2022, hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Southfield apartment complex.

Child stable, driver released after pregnant woman killed in Southfield hit-and-run crash

A child involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant mother in Southfield is stable, and the driver has been released, police said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Country Court Apartments on Greenfield Road near I-696, according to authorities.

Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side.

What to know for tonight’s Ford Fireworks show in Downtown Detroit

The Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit tonight! The city wants to remind attendees of some of the rules and regulations that will take place before and during the event, including road closures, a curfew for minors and more.

Michigan priest on leave after alleged inappropriate texts with high school kids

A Michigan priest has been placed on leave indefinitely after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate texting with multiple high school students.

