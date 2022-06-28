77º

Detectives investigate after mother, daughter found dead in Rochester Hills home

2 women, ages 75, 50, found dead in bedroom, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.Oakland County detectives are investigating after a mother and daughter were found dead Monday inside a Rochester Hills home, according to authorities.

Officials received a call at 8:39 p.m. Monday (June 27) about two women who were found dead at a home on Stratford Lane in Rochester Hills, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports.

When they arrived at the home, deputies said they found a 50-year-old woman and her 75-year-old mother dead in a bedroom. They were killed by gunshots, police said.

The home belonged to the 50-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Her father -- the 75-year-old woman’s husband -- said both women suffered from ongoing medical issues. He said his wife had moved into their daughter’s home to help with her care, and he had gone to check on their well-being.

Detectives said they are working to rule out foul play in this case. There isn’t believed to be any threat to the community.

