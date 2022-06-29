‘Floor to ceiling’: 7 arrested in massive fake designer goods scheme in Warren; 2,022 items seized

Five of the seven people arrested in June 2022 for selling counterfeit designer goods in Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – A mother-son duo, a husband and wife, and senior citizens were arrested for a massive fake designer goods scheme in Warren after officials found 2,022 counterfeit items stacked “floor to ceiling” during a search of four kiosks and two homes.

In May, Warren police began investigating reports of counterfeit designer goods being sold at the County Line Trade Center at 20900 Dequindre Road, they said.

The County Line Trade Center in Warren. (WDIV)

During the course of the investigation, police learned fake Louis Vuitton bags, belts, and sunglasses were being sold. The items looked legitimate, police said. The real versions of those products cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Officials continued to monitor the situation in June and identified four kiosks selling fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Versace, Chanel, Coach, Armani, MCM, Ferragamo, and Ray-Ban merchandise, according to authorities.

Counterfeit designer goods seized by Warren police in June 2022. (WDIV)

“On June 24, 2022, undercover officers purchased a Louis Vuitton purse valued at $1,000, market value for $35, from (Maysam Jaber) and co-defendant Basem Jaber,” Warren police Detective Collin McCabe said during Tuesday’s arraignment.

Undercover Warren officers said they made those purchases at the flea market.

Police said they executed search warrants at all four kiosks, as well as two residences. In total, 379 counterfeit Louis Vuitton items were seized and 1,643 additional counterfeit designer brand items were seized, Warren police said. They also found more than $100,000 cash.

Officials said the home of Mohammed Salam, on Anna Street in Warren, was “packed with high-end items -- all counterfeit.”

The home of Mohammed Salam on Anna Street in Warren. (WDIV)

“We executed a search warrant at his home, and one of the rooms was floor to ceiling counterfeit goods,” McCabe said. “Counterfeit shoes, counterfeit Yeezy shoes, counterfeit Nikes, Timberlands, shirts, jackets, belts, hats. We spent roughly two hours gathering that evidence. We seized more than 2,000 items from that house.”

On Tuesday (June 28), the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mohammed Salam, Ibrahim Salam, Madlen Khosho, Danny Khosho, Annie Butler, Maysam Jaber, and Basem Jaber with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit property -- a five-year felony.

Mohammed Salam is being held on a $20,000 personal bond, and the other six people are being held on $10,000 personal bonds.

“This investigation began several months ago after the police department received information from various sources regarding large quantities of counterfeit goods being sold at a Warren business,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

