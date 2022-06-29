75º

This is a joke, right? Texas brewery creates ‘hot dog water’ flavored seltzer

Fort Worth, Texas festival celebrates hot dogs

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

FORTH WORTH, Texas – What do you think of a “hot dog water” flavored seltzer?

Someone thought it was a good idea because a brewery in Texas is bringing it into existence.

Martin House Brewing Company based out of Fort Worth, Texas is hosting “Glizzy Fest: A celebration of hotdogs” this July.

There will be a John Cougar Mellencamp cover band, a hot dog eating contest -- and the launch of their hot dog water seltzer.

“Awesome Sauce: Bun Length 5.2% - Hot Dog Water Seltzer” will be available on draft. They will also be selling cans.

