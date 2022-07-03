Travelers at Metro Detroit deal with cancellations, delays for holiday weekend

Dozens of flights were either delayed or canceled across the U.S. on Saturday.

The flight tracking website FlightAware tracks flights in real time and Saturday reported more than 3,800 delays and 615 cancellations into, or out of, the country.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport had about 97 delays and 14 cancellations on Saturday.

Brenda McCormick was heading back home to Wisconsin from a work conference in Canada when her flight was delayed. She said she heard about delays, especially with the airline she was flying with, Delta Airlines.

“We kept checking and checking and when we checked in, it was fine. By the time we got down to the gate, it was an hour late,” McCormick said.

Just one hour behind turned into a total of six hours of delay, spending most of her time at Detroit Metro Airport.

“The plane was delayed in Montreal,” McCormick said. “So therefore, I missed my connecting flight and they rebooked me on the first available but that’s a five hour wait. Should be home now.”

Colin Fulgenzi was on a work trip in Germany and flew back to Michigan just in time for Fourth of July.

“I did have a delay through Amsterdam,” he said. “The airport was on strike like 24 hours ago. It was crazy.”

He said he was only delayed for an hour and knows it could have been worse.

“There were some expectations that it was going to be a little bit more busy,” Fulgenzi said. “There were four or five other guys who we were flying with and most of their flights were either canceled and rescheduled or just delayed but I’m glad that it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”