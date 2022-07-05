Hank Winchester taking trip to Orlando to show you what traveling is really like right now

Hey, everyone!

Concerned about flying? You’re not alone. I’ve heard from soooo many of you who are upset and angered by last-minute cancellations and delays. I know it can be frustrating. My husband’s return flight home from a recent work trip was canceled last minute. He got home 24 hours later, but we’re still waiting on his luggage.

What’s going on? A lot of this is tied to scheduling, staffing issues, and pandemic-related problems.

So, on Wednesday, we’re putting the airlines to the test. We’re flying to a very popular destination for Detroiters: Orlando! It’s always a hot spot.

I flew there with the family earlier this year and thankfully didn’t experience any issues. I did fly to Florida one other time and just dealt with a three-hour delay. It happens sometimes, right? No biggie. I spent the extra time working from DTW.

Our goal is to show you what it’s really like to travel now. What can you learn from any problems we encounter? We’re all in this together, right?

Help Me Hank's travel test. (WDIV)

Here’s a look at our coverage plan for Wednesday on air, online and on Local 4+.