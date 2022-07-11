Morning 4: A look at the story behind Michigan’s last execution 84 years ago -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan’s last execution 84 years ago: That man’s story and a look at the death penalty today

aThe last person to face the death penalty in Michigan was executed 84 years ago by the federal government.

The 1938 execution was the first since Michigan abolished the death penalty nearly 100 years prior. Now, in 2022, there is a Michigan man on death row for a crime committed on federal property.

We’re compiling information on the case of the 1938 execution, as well as information about the death penalty in Michigan today.

2 dead following barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods

Video taken by Local 4 shows police and emergency crews removing two bodies from a home in Harper Woods Sunday during a barricaded gunman situation.

Alligator sighting closes Michigan nature center along Kalamazoo River

Multiple sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River prompted the closing of a popular nature center in Michigan.

Michigan abortion rights ballot drive submits 753K signatures for November election

Groups seeking to codify the right to abortion care in Michigan have submitted a record number of signatures in favor of a ballot initiative that would put the vote up to Michiganders this fall.

Reproductive Freedom for All, which is backed by the Michigan ACLU, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan Voices, on Monday submitted 753,759 signatures from every county in the state to the Michigan Secretary of State. If the signatures qualify, the proposal will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot.

