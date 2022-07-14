Traffic Alert: Northbound I-75 closed at Swan Creek Rd due to crash

The Northbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed after Swan Creek Rd (Exit 21) in Monroe County.
That’s according to a tweet by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.
The Northbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed after Swan Creek Rd (Exit 21) in Monroe County.
That’s according to a tweet by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.