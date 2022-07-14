60º

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-75 closed at Swan Creek Rd due to crash

The Northbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed after Swan Creek Rd (Exit 21) in Monroe County.

That’s according to a tweet by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

