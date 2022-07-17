6 Metro Detroit properties officially listed in National Register of Historic Places

Across Metro Detroit, six properties are being recognized through the National Register of Historic Places. These recognitions are decided federal to shine a light on sites worthy of preservation due to historical significance.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation states that to be considered on the list, a property must be at least 50 years old and related to a significant historical event within the community, state or nation it is in. The state of Michigan has nearly 2,000 historic properties that have already been registered as historical places.

“From Detroit to the Soo and from individual properties to complexes and historic districts, these historic properties tell the stories of our communities, our state, and our nation. They illustrate our shared history, foster a sense of pride in our communities, provide recognition of our historic places, and generate investment and economic activity,” said Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes.

Of the 14 places recently registered, six are in Metro Detroit. The Luther Burbank Elementary School on the east side of Detroit is one of the five. Officials state that elementary school reflects the growth of the city of Detroit in the 40s and the Art Deco architecture phase.

“School buildings anchor the neighborhoods they serve. When new school facilities are built, communities often struggle with how to best reuse these typically solid, well-constructed buildings,” MacFarlane-Faes writes in a press release. “The adaptive reuse of former school properties positively contributes to neighborhood character, well-being, and investment. We’re pleased to see these three schools not only retain their special character but also remain viable community assets in the next chapter.”

The Luther Burbank Elementary School was designed by architectural sculptor Corrado Parducci. The national recognition is in hopes of incentivizing the abandoned school.

Below are the other Metro Detroit locations being recognized: