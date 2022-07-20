14 Michigan properties listed as national historic areas

LANSING, Mich. – From the Gibson Factor to Fishland, 14 Michigan sites are being recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.

Ad

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, nearly 2,000 sites in Michigan have been registered as historical places.

“SHPO is honored to join with so many people and communities across the state in celebrating a diverse group of properties that have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places in Michigan in 2022,” stated Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes in a press release.

Some of these sites have been designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and architectural sculptor Corrado Parducci.

Parkwyn Village, Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County (Michigan Economic Development Corporation)

Below are the properties that are now registered as historic places