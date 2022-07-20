14 Michigan properties listed as national historic areas

LANSING, Mich. – From the Gibson Factor to Fishland, 14 Michigan sites are being recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, nearly 2,000 sites in Michigan have been registered as historical places.
“SHPO is honored to join with so many people and communities across the state in celebrating a diverse group of properties that have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places in Michigan in 2022,” stated Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes in a press release.
Some of these sites have been designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and architectural sculptor Corrado Parducci.
Below are the properties that are now registered as historic places
- Elijah Bull House, Bloomfield Township
- Elmer R. Webster School, Pontiac
- Fishtown Historic District, Leland Township
- Garfield School, Sault Ste. Marie
- Gibson Inc. Factory and Office Building, Kalamazoo
- Iron Mountain Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital, Iron Mountain
- Luther Burbank Elementary School, Detroit
- Michigan Central Railroad Middleville Depot, Middleville
- Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Michigan, Detroit
- Nathan Esek and Sarah Emergene Sutton House, Northfield Township
- Parkwyn Village, Kalamazoo
- Sisters of the Order of Saint Dominic Motherhouse Complex, Grand Rapids
- Vicksburg Historic District, Vicksburg
- Walbri Hall, Bloomfield Hills