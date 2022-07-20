Morning 4: Family says Clinton Township cemetery mistreated gravesite so they’re sharing their story

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Are the dead being mistreated at a Clinton Township cemetery? Family shares story

A family is upset with how they said a Clinton Township cemetery treated their father’s gravesite.

They said the gravesite was disturbed and the cemetery gave them explanations that just didn’t make any sense.

Then, secret photos were shared with the family. Now, questions are being asked about how the dead are being treated at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township.

Michigan court ruling could put $12 minimum wage into effect, require paid sick leave

A significant decision out of the Michigan Court of Claims that could potentially put a $12 an hour minimum wage into effect and require paid sick leave.

Raising both the minimum wage to $12 and guaranteeing sick time were heading to the ballot for everyone to vote on during the August elections.

Devin: How a stranger helped a Detroit woman keep her home after paying a fake landlord

Anonymous donor saves Detroit woman’s house. But the donor wasn’t anonymous to Local 4′s Devin Scillian.

12-year-old dies after being shot in chest by 13-year-old in Detroit home, police say

A 13-year-old produced a gun and shot a 12-year-old in the chest, killing them, according to Detroit police.

The two were in a Detroit home with three or four other teens when the 13-year-old produced a gun and shot the 12-year-old.

