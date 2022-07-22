Speaker Nancy Pelosi tackles semiconductor chip shortage during her visit to Taylor

One of the country's most powerful women brings her clout to Michigan to focus on a shortage that has been slowing down the state's vital auto industry.

Friday (July 22) night, Local 4 followed the push to solve the chip shortage that’s affected auto companies, their workers, and customers looking for new cars.

Michigan is really feeling the pinch as the supply of new vehicles has fallen while prices have been rising.

There are 1.7 million cars that did not get built which sent prices soaring up 40%. No auto-grade chips, so-called legacy chips, are built in the United States, and they want that to change.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was in Taylor, Michigan, listening to union leaders and pushing for the passage of the chips act in Washington D.C. to ramp up production of vital technology for the auto industry.

“Central to how our economy addresses in inflation, job creation, collective bargaining with guardrails to protect the taxpayer’s money,” said Pelosi.

The act, which has been led by Michigan’s Members of Congress and Senators, sets aside 52 billion to help build factories and make more semiconductor chips.

The shortage is due to supply chain issues.

Both Michigan senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are saying that getting more chips made on U.S. soil is part of economic and national security at an event in Southfield on Friday.

“These semiconductor chips are in everything in our lives,” said Stabenow. “We need to make them here at home. We need to make them here in Michigan, and we need to make sure in the future that we are not idling plants.”

“There’s no way the domestic auto industry can be reliant on any foreign producers of these chips,” said Peters. “This is about national security and economic security. The quicker we get these built, the better.”

A voting timeline is set for Tuesday (July 26).

The Senate held a test vote earlier this week, and it looks like they had enough votes. After that, it goes to the House, where members feel confident they’ll get it by next Wednesday, and they say there will be bipartisan support.

Workers are saying they’re ready and want to ensure their jobs are safe. Especially in the wake of news that Ford Motor Company may be cutting 8,000 jobs at all levels.

The new job numbers showed the state lost 2,300 manufacturing jobs between April and May, so many of the workers are concerned and want the semiconductor chips soon.