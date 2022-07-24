74º

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

Dawson was last seen on July 23, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Missing Child, Missing Boy, Gabriel Dawson, Wyoming Avenue, Missing Detroit Boy
Missing Gabriel Dawson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on July 23 around 10:20 a.m.

Gabriel Dawson left his residency located in the 16600 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Officials say that Dawson left his home without permission from his parents and failed to return home. His parents told police that Dawson has autism.

DetailsGabriel Dawson
Age13
Height5′7″
Weight150 lbs
HairBlonde
EyesGreen
ClothesBlack t-shirt, black pants and blue flip flops

Anyone with information on where Dawson could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter