Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on July 23 around 10:20 a.m.

Gabriel Dawson left his residency located in the 16600 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Officials say that Dawson left his home without permission from his parents and failed to return home. His parents told police that Dawson has autism.

Details Gabriel Dawson Age 13 Height 5′7″ Weight 150 lbs Hair Blonde Eyes Green Clothes Black t-shirt, black pants and blue flip flops

Anyone with information on where Dawson could be should call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.

